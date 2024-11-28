Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd line up major newbuild order to boost Gemini fleet
Newbuilding activity has continued unabated, as liner operators compete for market share ahead of the ...
There are a host of indicators that suggest the container trade between Asia and the west coast of South America is on the verge of a major expansion.
According to the eeSea liner database, since July the number of weekly sailings between Asia and the west coast of South America has increased by around a third – from 12 sailings a week in June, a level that was consistent since August 2023, rising to 15 per week in July and currently ...
Crew member dies as DHL aircraft crashes at Vilnius, raising security fears
Indian shippers brace for port strikes over 'promises not kept'
More blanked voyages expected as carrier efforts to drive up rates falter
Trump vows 25% tariff on imports from Canada/Mexico and adds 10% to China
MSC adds even more port calls to its 2025 standalone network
Hapag-Lloyd warns customers EU ETS surcharge will 'roughly double'
'Unending' MSC ship-shopping spree the driver for charter rate rebound
Amazon staff in 20 countries set for 'Black Friday/Cyber Monday' strikes
UK supermarket supply chains hit by cyber attack on Blue Yonder
Airfreight's forward planning prevents chaotic Q4 rate hikes
Hong Kong Airport celebrates as 'landmark' three-runway system takes off
