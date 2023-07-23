CNN: ‘We’ve organized, strategized, now it’s time to pulverize,’ says Teamsters union president ahead of looming UPS strike

Missed pension and benefit payments pushes Yellow closer to the edge
Struggling Yellow Corp moved closer to a strike after reports that the company had failed ...
CNN reports:
Ahead of a looming UPS nationwide strike, Teamsters union President Sean O’Brien said during a rally speech in Atlanta Saturday, “We’ve organized, strategized, now it’s time to pulverize.”
Speaking with CNN’s Isabel Rosales, O’Brien said 95% of the contract has been negotiated, and “now we’re down to economics, and UPS knows they need to pay our members, especially the part-timers.”
A UPS spokesperson has said part-timers receive the same ...
Warning to forwarders: a perfect storm on the horizon for US supply chains
Carriers blank voyages and look for port call inducements as demand slows
Missed pension and benefit payments pushes Yellow closer to the edge
Good news, and bad news, on the freight rate front for carriers
With 122 new ships on the way, CMA CGM has Maersk in its sights
Maersk pins hopes on Asia-Med trade and unveils FAK price hikes
Canadian west coast port strike back on – and then off, for now
Atlas Air's John Dietrich to replace Michael Lenz as CFO of FedEx
Union rejects mediator's plan to end Canadian west coast port strike
'Thousands of jobs threatened' by bid to ban night flights at Brussels Airport
Ship Angel acquires WaySync, launches an intelligent rate management platform for global shippers
Comment on this article