CNBC: UPS, Teamsters reach labor deal to avoid strike

CNN: ‘We’ve organized, strategized, now it’s time to pulverize,’ says Teamsters union president ahead of looming UPS strike
CNN reports: Ahead of a looming UPS nationwide strike, Teamsters union President Sean O’Brien said during ...
CNBC reports:
UPS and the Teamsters union representing 340,000 workers at the package carrier on Tuesday said they reached a preliminary labor deal that includes raises for both full- and part-time workers and narrowly avoids a potential strike that could have started next week.
“Together we reached a win-win-win agreement on the issues that are important to Teamsters leadership, our employees and to UPS and our customers,” UPS CEO Carol Tome. “This agreement continues to reward UPS’s full- and part-time employees with ...
