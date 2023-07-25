Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

CNBC: UPS, Teamsters reach labor deal to avoid strike

UPSdreamstime_m_80325821
© Alexey Novikov
By

CNBC reports:

UPS and the Teamsters union representing 340,000 workers at the package carrier on Tuesday said they reached a preliminary labor deal that includes raises for both full- and part-time workers and narrowly avoids a potential strike that could have started next week.

“Together we reached a win-win-win agreement on the issues that are important to Teamsters leadership, our employees and to UPS and our customers,” UPS CEO Carol Tome. “This agreement continues to reward UPS’s full- and part-time employees with ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    CNBC UPS Strike inaction Teamsters US labour relations US Postal Service (USPS)

    Most Read

    Good news, and bad news, on the freight rate front for carriers

    Missed pension and benefit payments pushes Yellow closer to the edge

    Supply chain in the era of the new 'NOT normal'

    With 122 new ships on the way, CMA CGM has Maersk in its sights

    Canadian west coast port strike back on – and then off, for now

    ILWU to vote on Canada's west coast ports deal tomorrow

    Union rejects mediator's plan to end Canadian west coast port strike

    Coming 'explosion' of new tonnage threatens box ship charter market

    Mundra Port still struggling to clear cyclone-induced container logjam

    SM Group founder sets limit of $3.5bn for acquisition of HMM

    Drought threatens return of shipping disruption on US waterways

    DSV & Kuehne + Nagel – feel the excitement 

    Box lines seek new partners as they target profitable routes

    Mighty Maersk: not so mighty in airfreight...?

    New freighter operators could find they're landing in a tough market

    Maersk fined for firing whistleblower who reported safety concerns