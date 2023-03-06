CNBC: Another Norfolk Southern train derails in Ohio, railroad says no toxins aboard

By LoadstarEditorial 06/03/2023

CNBC reports:

A Norfolk Southern train derailed in Ohio on Saturday, the second such incident involving the railroad in that state in about a month, prompting local officials to order residents living near the accident site to shelter in place.

Norfolk Southern said the train that derailed near Springfield was not carrying hazardous materials and that no one was hurt. Local authorities said first responders on the scene were working to confirm that no toxins were involved.

The accident follows the Feb. 3 derailment of ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN