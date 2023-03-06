CNBC: Another Norfolk Southern train derails in Ohio, railroad says no toxins aboard

Norfolk Southern Ohio derailment drives calls for tighter safety regulations
The Norfolk Southern train crash in East Palestine, Ohio on 3 February may have derailed ...
CNBC reports:
A Norfolk Southern train derailed in Ohio on Saturday, the second such incident involving the railroad in that state in about a month, prompting local officials to order residents living near the accident site to shelter in place.
Norfolk Southern said the train that derailed near Springfield was not carrying hazardous materials and that no one was hurt. Local authorities said first responders on the scene were working to confirm that no toxins were involved.
The accident follows the Feb. 3 derailment of ...
