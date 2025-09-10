Gemini partners suspend transpacific TP9 service as demand falls
Gemini Cooperation partners Maersk Line and Hapag-Lloyd are set to axe a transpacific string as ...
CMA CGM has become the latest major carrier to indicate that it will not add a new surcharge on shipments to the US that may be affected by the forthcoming port fees on Chinese-built vessels and Chinese carriers set to be implemented by the US ...
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article