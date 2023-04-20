Chapman Freeborn appoints Nick Kelly to ACMI leasing team

By LoadstarEditorial 20/04/2023

PRESS RELEASE

London, UK, Thursday 20th April 2023: Chapman Freeborn, the global air charter and leasing specialist, has appointed Nick Kelly as Senior Vice President – Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance (ACMI) Leasing, working as part of the newly-formed global ACMI department.

Kelly brings 18 years of valuable industry experience in ACMI leasing and cargo operations to Chapman Freeborn.

In his new role, Kelly will work with Chapman Freeborn’s ACMI teams globally with a focus on third party ACMI leasing and business growth in the European market and beyond.

“I’m excited to join Chapman Freeborn and look forward to working together with the team we have put in place to grow our global presence in the ACMI market, adding to Chapman Freeborn’s already excellent reputation in providing cargo, group charter and private jet charter services,” said Kelly.

Kelly will report to Scott Collier, President – ACMI at Chapman Freeborn.

“Nick has extensive experience across all areas of the industry, from cargo and airline operations to the passenger sector,” said Collier.

“His experience and expertise will be a huge asset for our team and the company, and highlights Chapman Freeborn’s commitment to their provision of airline support in the long term.”

Outside of work, Kelly enjoys travelling, spending time with his wife and daughter, and playing sports such as tennis and football. He also holds a pilot’s licence and has a passion for flying.