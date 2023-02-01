CH Robinson struggles in after-hours trade after big earnings miss

BlackRock trims exposure to CH Robinson and Expeditors
US-based 3PL CH Robinson just reported financial results for Q4, which didn’t look good and missed expectations – big time.
The key Q4 highlights sourced from the company’s statement, released after the markets closed today, follow:
– Income from operations down 42.9% to $164m
– Adjusted operating margin decreased 1,220 basis points to 21.4%
– Diluted earnings per share (EPS) decreased 54.0% to $0.80
– Adjusted EPS decreased 40.8% to $1.03
– Operating cash flow rose to $773.4 million
In his prepared remarks, interim CEO Scott Anderson ...
