Comment / Dismal CH Robinson a thing of the past, get on with post-Bob era

ACH
By

CH Robinson is the classic example of ’how not to read the cycle’, but a great quality for a leader is to own his/her mistakes.

And interim CEO Scott Anderson, did more than that yesterday on behalf of the company and his predecessor, in his first conference call with analysts that otherwise was, mostly, bland and hollow.

Keeping a low profile, Anderson the moderator gave thanks “for the contribution of Bob [Robert Biesterfeld]” the previous, ousted CEO, simply stating that the firm ...

    Topics

    CH Robinson On the wires earnings season JB Hunt

