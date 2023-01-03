Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

CH Robinson: Biesterfeld steps down, Anderson appointed interim CEO

Wooden cube with word
By

Previously on Premium, 15 November 2022: “From chopping board to power struggle“.

Now to the latest released today…

PRESS RELEASE 

C.H. ROBINSON INITIATES LEADERSHIP TRANSITION

01/03/2023

Scott Anderson Appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer

Bob Biesterfeld to Step Down as President and Chief Executive Officer

C.H. Robinson Board of Directors Initiates Search for Permanent Successor

MINNEAPOLIS – (BUSINESS WIRE) – C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (“C.H. Robinson”) (Nasdaq: CHRW) announced today that Scott Anderson, Chair of ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    CH Robinson FreightWaves

    Most Read

    Maersk joins rivals in softening contract conditions for shippers

    Demand slump sees 2M ‘ghost ship’ sailings out of Asia

    No exploitation says WiseTech, 'our costs have risen too'

    FMC ruling could be crucial in other 'unfair D&D fee' complaints

    US trucker shortage eases – but brakes are on in the market

    New year, new start at CH Robinson as it ditches CEO Biesterfeld

    Optimistic Evergreen presses ahead with expansion plans

    'Old faithful' reefer vessels will be forced out by new pollution rules

    SA: Salesforce to cut workforce by around 10%

    CH Robinson, deep investor ties, Expeditors – just call it a day (on paper)

    CH Robinson: Biesterfeld steps down, Anderson appointed interim CEO

    Etihad's David Kerr to help UK fledgling freighter carrier take off

    Bifa DG Robert Keen to retire and DHL GF's Stephen Parker steps up

    Relief charity will provide food and water to UK hauliers caught in congestion

    American Airlines Cargo appoints Indy Bolina head of global sales