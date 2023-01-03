CH Robinson: Biesterfeld steps down, Anderson appointed interim CEO

CH Robinson, deep investor ties, Expeditors – just call it a day (on paper)
PRESS RELEASE
C.H. ROBINSON INITIATES LEADERSHIP TRANSITION
01/03/2023
Scott Anderson Appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer
Bob Biesterfeld to Step Down as President and Chief Executive Officer
C.H. Robinson Board of Directors Initiates Search for Permanent Successor
MINNEAPOLIS – (BUSINESS WIRE) – C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (“C.H. Robinson”) (Nasdaq: CHRW) announced today that Scott Anderson, Chair of ...
New year, new start at CH Robinson as it ditches CEO Biesterfeld
