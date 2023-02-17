CFO Robert Erni to leave Dachser for 'personal reasons'

Air Canada appoints inflight chief Jon Turner to head cargo
Air Canada has appointed Jon Turner, current VP inflight services, to replace Jason Berry as ...
Veteran forwarder Robert Erni has decided not to continue as group CFO at Dachser and will leave the company on 30 June, six months before his contract expires.
Dachser said he was leaving for “personal reasons”; following a quick calculation from his LinkedIn profile, Mr Erni doesn’t seem young enough to retire.
Dachser CEO Burkhard Eling will also take on the CFO role, a position he held for eight years until his appointment as chief executive in 2021.
Chairman Bernhard Simon said: “We would like to thank Robert Erni for his successful work over the past two years. With his immense experience and fresh view from the outside, he has further developed the executive unit, finance, legal, tax, at Dachser and provided important impetus for the entire company on the executive board.”
Mr Erni has a strong logistics pedigree. He was at Kuehne + Nagel for 14 years, culminating in the role of head of corporate controlling. He then joined Panalpina as CFO, a role he held for more than six years until its takeover by DSV. He joined Dachser in 2020.
Two more trains derail, just two weeks after Ohio chemical spill
MSC joins ship-scrapping spree, but overcapacity still a prospect
Further weakness drives service suspensions, as carriers report declines
West coast port contract talks limp on as permanent traffic loss looms
Victim asks why Polar owners Atlas and DHL failed to stop 'corruption'
Maersk sues, but Ever Given Suez delays not down to us, says Evergreen
MSC, the anti-logistics integrator, shows Mærsk how it's done
Röhlig Logistics eyes M&A as it looks to grow after a strong 2022
MSC expanding standalone services to grow its network outside the 2M
Maersk also cancels charges as Turkish relief access remains tight
Lufthansa Cargo apologises to customers as it freezes bookings after IT outage
Comment on this article