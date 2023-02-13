By Alessandro Pasetti 13/02/2023

First off: strategic talk about MSC’s complex towage deal with Boluda* in Spain is the real thing. Then there is new, undisclosed, US-targeted rumoured deal-making aimed “at cutting costs”, according to sources, and shoring up falling container shipping margins.

These aspects have emerged with a vengeance over the weekend but haven’t overshadowed the Ceva deal chatter in our circles.

(*More soon. Currently, neither MSC nor Boluda have yet officially disclosed a tie-up reportedly worth $1.5bn… the combo did the rounds, the value undisclosed, in our Premium circles a ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN