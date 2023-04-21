Sign up for our FREE newsletter
C$22m stolen from cargo terminal at Toronto airport

The search is under way for possible criminal airport insiders at a Toronto cargo terminal, following a major heist at Pearson Airport this week. The Toronto Sun reports a shipment was stolen after its arrival, on an Air Canada aircraft, on Monday. Some C$22m in gold and banknotes in one ULD was stolen from the cargo facility, apparently Cargo East. It was part of an intra-bank transfer of some $140m.

