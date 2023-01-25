Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Air Canada appoints inflight chief Jon Turner to head cargo

Jon Turner 1024x512-2
By

Air Canada has appointed Jon Turner, current VP inflight services, to replace Jason Berry as VP cargo, effective February 18.

The appointment comes as the carrier plans to integrate more freighters into its fleet and network.

Mr Turner has held key roles at the airline, including VP maintenance and engineering and was also president and CEO of Sky Regional, as well as EVP of Air Transat. He has also been president of Rouge’s operations.

There is no evidence that he has held any roles in cargo, at a time when Air Canada is undergoing radical change. It now has three 767Fs and is expecting a further seven, while two 777Fs are due in 2024.

The massive transformation into north America’s only combination carrier comes as demand weakens across the market.

Air Canada said Mr Turner would have “oversight for leading the strategic direction of Air Canada Cargo’s global business, as well as operationalising commercial cargo opportunities to sustainably optimise Air Canada’s long-term business objectives”.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Air Canada Air Canada Cargo Off the merry-go-round On the merry-go-round AP Moller - Maersk

    Most Read

    As ocean rates fall, Maersk awaits a modal shift from air to sea

    Bleak outlook post-Chinese New Year prompts more blank voyages

    Mærsk – the 'ideal buyer' of DB Schenker

    Polar Air Cargo 'was the victim' in 'illegal payments' case

    SA: Wayfair laying off 1,000+ workers as pandemic boom reverses

    Bolloré warehouse fire raises new concerns over lithium battery safety

    Maersk's extra insurance offer for boxes just 'another money-spinner'

    Tech, layoffs & logistics – Mr Ocean speaks and you'd better listen

    Gloomy picture ahead at North Europe box ports as 'shopping frenzy' ends

    New cargo verification data rules costly and testing for UAE importers

    Buy out DSV, not DB Schenker

    Transforming global trade will drive supply chain changes

    Dover ferry operators divert traffic to Dunkirk as strike closes Calais

    Returns a costly and speeding juggernaut for Amazon and parcel carriers

    India’s proposal to ban older vessels could deplete coastal fleet

    BlackRock trims exposure to CH Robinson and Expeditors