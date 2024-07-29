Bangladesh looks at demurrage waiver as containers pile up in Chittagong
The Chittagong port yards now have close to 40,000 teu of containers, mainly loaded with ...
TSLA: BULL CALLKO: YIELD POWERDHL: NARRATIVE DHL: D-DAYBA: NEW CEO TALKRXO: NEW RECORD KNIN: TARIFFS UPSIDEKNIN: GREEN PUSH ON WATCHKNIN: CEO FIRESIDE CHATTFII: SOLID AS USUALMAERSK: WEAKENINGF: FALLING OFF A CLIFFAAPL: 'BOTTLENECK IN MAINLAND CHINA'AAPL: CHINA TRENDSDHL: GROWTH CAPEX
TSLA: BULL CALLKO: YIELD POWERDHL: NARRATIVE DHL: D-DAYBA: NEW CEO TALKRXO: NEW RECORD KNIN: TARIFFS UPSIDEKNIN: GREEN PUSH ON WATCHKNIN: CEO FIRESIDE CHATTFII: SOLID AS USUALMAERSK: WEAKENINGF: FALLING OFF A CLIFFAAPL: 'BOTTLENECK IN MAINLAND CHINA'AAPL: CHINA TRENDSDHL: GROWTH CAPEX
Bangladeshi garment makers are facing up to using costly airfreight amid spiking customer demand after curfews hindered ocean transport – but there is an an unwillingness from buyers to cover the additional costs.
And sources report that even customers willing to use airfreight are demanding price cuts of between 15% and 20%.
Listen to this clip from The Loadstar Podcast to hear how rates now compare to those paid during Covid:
Most transport services have been massively affected by the government-imposed curfew and internet blackouts that followed mass student protests across the country this month.
Roughly, 3,000 tonnes of air cargo could not be sent. Arshad Jamal Dipu, VP of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), claimed he had to bring back 80,000 pieces to Dhaka from Chittagong port depots.
“Until this Sunday my company,Tusuka Group, spent some Tk320m to send goods by aircraft after failing to send them by ship in time,” said Mr Dipu, its chairman.
Shovon Islam, MD, Sparrow Group of Industries, said he had also neen troubled by failed shipments in the past week, noting: “Although 40% of goods got extra time from the buyers, at the same time they are asking to send the remaining 60% by air.”
On Monday, the BGMEA held a meeting with global apparel buyers requesting there not be any ‘system-generated’ discounts for delayed shipments which would reduce their earnings.
Exporters say a discount of 5%-10% is automatically generated by the systems of major buyers if there is a 15-day or more delay in making shipments.
Listen to the recent News in Brief Podcast for a quick refresher of last-week’s supply-chain news and insight into what might come up this week:
Maersk Frankfurt owner declares General Average, as fire-fighting continues
Bangladesh 'jam-packed' with cargo as curfew and internet restrictions continue
K+N eyes more cost-cutting after first-half profit and market share declines
Container spot rates have peaked as all major trades see prices fall
'Last chance' for US importers to stock up before possible east coast port strike
New FMC regulation rules out carrier 'lame excuses' for rolling cargo
Maersk Frankfurt heads for open water as container fire subsides
Vizhinjam gets a head start in its quest to be a major transhipment hub
Trump tariffs could spark 'global trade war', warns industry think-tank
Deutsche Bahn to cut 30,000 jobs after first-half loss
DB chief praises Schenker H1 performance amid group's poor results
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article