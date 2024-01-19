Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Atlas B747F forced to make emergency landing after engine fire

Boeing 747-400 Freighter-Atlas Air
By

Yet another aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing this month. An engine on an Atlas Air 747 cargo plane burst into flames in the skies above Florida yesterday. According to NBC Miami, a preliminary report by the US Federal Aviation Administration found a softball-sized hole” above one of the engines. The Atlas service had taken off from Miami International for San Juan’s Luis Munoz Marin International just 14 minutes before the fire and resulting engine failure.

