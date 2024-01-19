Atlas B747F forced to make emergency landing after engine fire

'We have to eat a bowl of Tricolor? Ugh': investors wary of FedEx restructure
Investors seem less than impressed by FedEx’s announcement this week that it is restructuring its ...
Yet another aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing this month. An engine on an Atlas Air 747 cargo plane burst into flames in the skies above Florida yesterday. According to NBC Miami, a preliminary report by the US Federal Aviation Administration found a softball-sized hole” above one of the engines. The Atlas service had taken off from Miami International for San Juan’s Luis Munoz Marin International just 14 minutes before the fire and resulting engine failure.
With US freight market still in the doldrums, brokers continue to cut staff
Container shortage starts to bite, adding to pressure on costs
Maersk/Hapag Gemini Cooperation takes liner industry by surprise
Logistics 'black swans' now arriving in flocks
DB Schenker sale deadline – 'heard anything?'
Spot rates from Asia 'out of control': pre-CNY quotes of $10,000+ reported
Gemini partners Maersk and Hapag opt for 'hub & spoke' operation
News Podcast | Jan 2024 | The Red Sea crisis: Freight rates soar as CNY capacity and equipment crunch looms
Scheduling chaos puts carriers under pressure from shippers
Ceva to expand in UK as Wincanton accepts $719m takeover bid
Apparel brands still using forced or slave labour in their supply chains
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article