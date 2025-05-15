Airlines slash freighter capacity post-de minimis, but 'the worst is yet to come'
Airlines have already significantly cut freighter capacity since last week’s de minimis change in the ...
Avianca is expanding its freighter fleet, but the carrier’s latest push in the maindeck market features external capacity.
It is using a B777F from Ethiopian Airlines to move flowers and other perishables to Europe – and it is not the first time that the Latin American carrier has leveraged third-party maindeck lift across the Atlantic.
This new venture, which kicked off last month, involves an unidentified Chinese enterprise which leases the Ethiopian freighter to move Asian ...
Container spot rates diverge: to Europe still falling, but firmer to the US
Volume surge and an early peak season? 'Don't celebrate too soon,' warning
Hapag-Lloyd won't take bookings if port congestion leaves cargo stranded
Ecommerce likely the front-runner in resurge of transpacific trade after deal
China-US trade tariff pause could drive a rebound for transpacific rates
Service chaos from trade ban with India a problem for Pakistan shippers
Airfreight rates ex-China 'loss-making', but hopes of a trade deal stay high
Serious threat to jobs in US logistics as tariffs cause economic 'stagflation'
Carriers impose 'emergency operation' surcharges on Pakistan cargo
15% rebate for box ships as Suez Canal Authority woos carriers
White House u-turns see freighters flying but keep logistics players on their toes
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
