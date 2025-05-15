By Ian Putzger Americas correspondent 15/05/2025

Avianca is expanding its freighter fleet, but the carrier’s latest push in the maindeck market features external capacity.

It is using a B777F from Ethiopian Airlines to move flowers and other perishables to Europe – and it is not the first time that the Latin American carrier has leveraged third-party maindeck lift across the Atlantic.

This new venture, which kicked off last month, involves an unidentified Chinese enterprise which leases the Ethiopian freighter to move Asian ...

