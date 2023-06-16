Atlas Air adds sustainability to new CCO Richard Broekman's role

By Alex Lennane 16/06/2023

The industry has welcomed news that Atlas Air’s new chief commercial officer has also been named head of sustainability.

Richard Broekman will take over new CEO Michael Steen’s former position, but is also tasked with driving the company’s commitment to net zero by 2050.

He will lead development of the carrier’s decarbonisation strategy, which includes partnering with customers on SAF use and carbon offsetting, noted Atlas.

The carrier last week published its new ESC report, which outlines, among other measures, that Atlas will incorporate SAF into its jet fuel mix to help reduce Scope 1 emissions by 20% by 2035; and it will invest in hybrid and electric vehicles and equipment.

“Glad to see sustainability featured at this level,” noted Chapman Freeborn’s Hendrik Falk on LinkedIn, congratulating Mr Broekman. Consultant Ariaen Zimmerman added: “I love your expressed commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship. I know you mean it.”

Mr Broekman has been at Atlas for 18 years, most recently as SVP global sales and commercial development.

“Richard brings a strong personal commitment to our mission to be our customers’ first choice and most-valued partner,” said Mr Steen. “He is well-respected across the air cargo industry and brings extensive expertise across many facets of the business.”

Mr Broekman noted on LinkedIn he had “very big shoes to fill” in taking over from Mr Steen, adding: “I am very proud of the role we serve in the global supply chain and am excited for the opportunity to build on our position as one of the world’s largest freighter operators.

“It is a great honour to lead this team as we partner with our customers to help them achieve their business goals and deliver on our shared commitments to sustainability and corporate citizenship.”