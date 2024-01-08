Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Astral Aviation partners with Euro Cargo Aviation and Take Off Aviation

Deliveries of the first E190F to Astral will start in the third quarter of 2024. Photo - Embraer
By

PRESS RELEASE

Astral Aviation has entered into a Global Sales Partnership Agreement with Euro Cargo Aviation in Europe, USA & UAE and Take Off Aviation in South Africa.

Nairobi, Kenya, Monday 8th January 2024: Effective 1st January 2024, Euro Cargo Aviation and Take Off Aviation will be responsible for promoting Astral Aviation’s cargo services within the designated regions.

This will involve marketing the airline’s cargo capacity to potential clients, businesses, freight forwarders, and other relevant entities.

Astral Aviation CEO, Sanjeev Gadhia, said: “We look forward to our partnership with Euro Cargo Aviation who will act as an extension of our esteemed company, representing its cargo services, driving sales, ensuring operational efficiency, and maintaining customer satisfaction for its scheduled and charter network from Europe, USA & UAE, which will be directed towards Astral’s strategic hubs in Dubai and Nairobi while Take Off Aviation will promote Astral in South Africa. We are confident of Euro Cargo’s professionalism, expertise and neutrality to represent us in three of the key markets and look forward to a new partnership.”

Euro Cargo Aviation and Take Off Aviation are delighted and immensely proud to represent Astral Aviation as its Cargo GSA. Our collaboration with Astral Aviation marks a significant milestone for our organization as we join forces to enhance our business endeavors, leveraging our collective decades of expertise in the dynamic African market.

Together, we are poised to achieve new heights, fostering growth, and delivering unparalleled value to our clients. This collaboration underscores our commitment to excellence and innovation in airfreight services to Africa, and we look forward to a successful and mutually beneficial journey ahead with Astral Aviation.

