Astral Aviation partners with Euro Cargo Aviation and Take Off Aviation

Production may be moving to 'China + many' – but there will still be China
Diversification of supply chains and decoupling from China could be a good opportunity for air ...
|
PRESS RELEASE
Astral Aviation has entered into a Global Sales Partnership Agreement with Euro Cargo Aviation in Europe, USA & UAE and Take Off Aviation in South Africa.
|
Nairobi, Kenya, Monday 8th January 2024: Effective 1st January 2024, Euro Cargo Aviation and Take Off Aviation will be responsible for promoting Astral Aviation’s cargo services within the designated regions.
This will involve marketing the airline’s cargo capacity to potential clients, businesses, freight forwarders, and other relevant entities.
Astral Aviation CEO, Sanjeev Gadhia, said: “We look forward to our partnership with Euro Cargo Aviation who will act as an extension of our esteemed company, representing its cargo services, driving sales, ensuring operational efficiency, and maintaining customer satisfaction for its scheduled and charter network from Europe, USA & UAE, which will be directed towards Astral’s strategic hubs in Dubai and Nairobi while Take Off Aviation will promote Astral in South Africa. We are confident of Euro Cargo’s professionalism, expertise and neutrality to represent us in three of the key markets and look forward to a new partnership.”
Euro Cargo Aviation and Take Off Aviation are delighted and immensely proud to represent Astral Aviation as its Cargo GSA. Our collaboration with Astral Aviation marks a significant milestone for our organization as we join forces to enhance our business endeavors, leveraging our collective decades of expertise in the dynamic African market.
Together, we are poised to achieve new heights, fostering growth, and delivering unparalleled value to our clients. This collaboration underscores our commitment to excellence and innovation in airfreight services to Africa, and we look forward to a successful and mutually beneficial journey ahead with Astral Aviation.
Red Sea attacks continue, despite naval protection, and shipping costs soar
Shippers facing huge wave of rocketing ocean rates and new surcharges
Supply chain confusion and sky-high rates ring in the new year for shippers
Transpacific rates poised to rise as liner networks come under pressure
Tension grows amid calls for UN to step in to stop attacks on ships
Red Sea crisis expected to drive sea-air demand as Chinese New Year looms
News Podcast | Jan 2024 | Suez Canal crisis, rates, implications. And, box tracking takes a giant leap forward
Vessels 'go dark' to avoid Houthi attacks, but may still be vulnerable
No happy new year for FedEx and UPS staff as culls look set to continue
Rail may be faster than Cape sailings, but is there enough capacity?
Shippers eye longer-term airfreight contracts to avoid ocean delays
Countries shy away from US coalition to protect Red Sea shipping
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article