China-Russia box trade still expanding despite falling rates
Operators of Russia-bound container shipping services continue to expand their service offerings, despite the recent ...
With the major deepsea trades in the doldrums, container lines are looking more closely at niche shortsea markets to support their growth aspirations.
European shortsea services, such as Ellerman City Liners’ North Europe to Iberia routes and WEC Lines’ new Euro-Maroc service, which launches this month, are not only confirmation of demand, but also that sustainable freight rates can be achieved on intra-Europe routes.
And as ocean carriers idle their huge newbuild deliveries, due to poor demand prospects on the Asia-Europe and transpacific trades, many secondary and small routes continue to thrive, creating demand for smaller tonnage.
Moreover, feeder operators, no longer hobbled by owners’ demands for lengthy time-charter periods and sky-high daily hire rates, are now able to pitch again for short-term contracts and ad hoc shipments.
Vessel brokers report a “healthy appetite” in the smaller-sized containership sectors, as owners become more realistic about charter rates and periods.
“There is a lot of pent-up demand for tonnage in the smaller sectors and, now that owners have become more reasonable with their terms and conditions, we look forward to a rush of fixtures in the coming weeks,” one broker told The Loadstar.
“Although daily hire rates are lower than for previous fixtures, and the conditions are no longer heavily weighted in favour of the owners, they are still achieving rates considerably above operating costs, and many of them no longer have mortgages attached so there are often no finance costs to cover either,” the broker explained.
Meanwhile, Maersk Broker said the bulk of the activity in the charter market over the past week had “consisted of extensions of feeder vessels for short periods in both the Atlantic and Asia”.
It added: “We saw an uptick in activity for the feeders below 2,000 teu, with several fixtures emerging throughout the week. The demand is split evenly between the Atlantic and the Far East; however, as supply is much greater east of Suez, terms are still more favourable in the Atlantic region.”
Elsewhere, London-based broker Braemar reported “multiple units” in the feeder segment being extended and fixed for new employment in the past week, “regardless of the sector being impacted by lower time-charter rates”.
It also noted that Maersk and CMA CGM were behind “securing two modern 1,800 teu newbuildings for short and flexible periods of up to six months at similar terms”; evidence that carriers’ are now making good use of the more flexible charter market to cover their commitments and, in some cases, test new markets.
The low orderbook for smaller ships – some 90% of the capacity of newbuild deliveries being ships of 12,000 teu or above – suggests oversupply will not be an issue in the smaller sizes.
In fact, with demand for intra-regional services remaining healthy, and new environmental regulations curbing service speeds of ships and therefore reducing supply, it remains a good time to be a small-containership owner.
Operators of Russia-bound container shipping services continue to expand their service offerings, despite the recent ...
Despite the prevailing gloom surrounding the air cargo market, Lufthansa Cargo continues to expand its ...
Shanghai’s Yangshan Port has started double-berthing feeder vessels to speed up the transfer of cargo ...
There are now clear signs that the weak demand for ocean freight is beginning to ...
The containership charter market shows no sign of softening as it goes into the usually ...
Ocean carriers were out in force at the Multimodal show at the NEC Birmingham, UK, ...
With an order for two 650 teu newbuilds, A2B-online is demonstrating how feeder operators will ...
HMM sale – Hapag-Lloyd frozen out of second-round bidding
Boom time 'just a memory' as rates tumble before Golden Week holiday
Cosco bucks the trend as container line profits hit $8.9bn in Q2
DB Schenker deal fever – 'Kuehne + Nagel... or just Kuehne?'
Jobs safe in CMA CGM takeover, says Bolloré, but we may lose our brand
DHL GF sees continuing supply chain flux as sourcing shifts
MSC blanks Swan and Dragon loops ahead of Golden Week holiday
CIMC profits plunge as global container production hits ten-year low
Bleak outlook for box trades as demand weakens prior to Golden Week
EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel poaches Mærsk's key vertical head
Reports of mass global shift from China are being 'overplayed'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article