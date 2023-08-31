Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

WEC Lines launches Europe-Morocco shortsea service

default_image
© Khunaspix Dreamstime.
By

WEC Lines is proud to introduce a transformative weekly service connecting the United Kingdom, France and Northwestern Europe with Casablanca, Morocco in a seamless operation.

As from today, WEC Lines has launched the new ‘Euro-Maroc service’, thereby replacing the existing NWC Iberia and MOPT services. With this new offering, WEC Lines establishes a direct sailing route from Rotterdam and Antwerp to Casablanca, while also facilitating seamless transportation from Portugal and Spain via Montoir, France as from September 19, 2023. By departing from Montoir on Tuesday and arriving in Thamesport on Thursday, this service offers an eco-friendly alternative to truck transport from West France into England. Montoir will be called twice a week Northbound and Southbound.

The ports of call for this new service include Thamesport, Rotterdam, Antwerp, Montoir, Bilbao, Vigo, Leixões, Setubal, Casablanca, and Figueira da Foz, forming a well-connected bridge between these vital trade hubs. The new weekly service will be performed by 3x 800-TEU vessels in a 21-day fixed day rotation, with optimal short sea and hinterland linkages, provide customers with a heightened level of flexibility and efficiency.

“We pride ourselves to be true specialists in our geographical areas combined with a personal approach. We understand the customers’ needs and value direct contact, and ease to do business with”, stated Caesar Luikenaar, Managing Director of WEC Lines. “The launch of the Euro – Maroc service underlines this dedication and commitment to meeting customer demand.”

For inquiries, bookings, and more information about the new services by WEC Lines, please visit www.weclines.com or contact your local representative.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    WEC Lines Liverpool Peel Ports Portcentric logistics

    Most Read

    Asia-North Europe rates sinking again as GRIs 'run out of steam'

    Panama Canal problems may prompt strategy re-think in shipper boardrooms

    HMM sale – Hapag-Lloyd frozen out of second-round bidding

    MSC gets into another vessel-sharing deal with Zim

    Strong trading interest in China’s new container freight futures

    Amazon in prime position and is first to unveil peak season surcharges

    Drug smugglers going bananas again

    Closer trade ties between UAE and China boost air cargo demand

    DHL GF sees continuing supply chain flux as sourcing shifts

    MSC blanks Swan and Dragon loops ahead of Golden Week holiday

    Six new members as BRICS trade bloc targets growing markets

    Cosco bucks the trend as container line profits hit $8.9bn in Q2

    Air cargo through Europe's major hubs still short of pre-pandemic levels

    Yang Ming settles US shipper's claim that carrier broke its contract

    EC switches €135m rail support funds from Russia to Ukraine

    DB Schenker deal fever – 'Kuehne + Nagel... or just Kuehne?'