WEC Lines launches Europe-Morocco shortsea service

WEC goes direct from Spain to London to get produce to market on time
WEC Lines has expanded its Spain-UK offering with a direct weekly service between Bilbao and ...
WEC Lines is proud to introduce a transformative weekly service connecting the United Kingdom, France and Northwestern Europe with Casablanca, Morocco in a seamless operation.
As from today, WEC Lines has launched the new ‘Euro-Maroc service’, thereby replacing the existing NWC Iberia and MOPT services. With this new offering, WEC Lines establishes a direct sailing route from Rotterdam and Antwerp to Casablanca, while also facilitating seamless transportation from Portugal and Spain via Montoir, France as from September 19, 2023. By departing from Montoir on Tuesday and arriving in Thamesport on Thursday, this service offers an eco-friendly alternative to truck transport from West France into England. Montoir will be called twice a week Northbound and Southbound.
The ports of call for this new service include Thamesport, Rotterdam, Antwerp, Montoir, Bilbao, Vigo, Leixões, Setubal, Casablanca, and Figueira da Foz, forming a well-connected bridge between these vital trade hubs. The new weekly service will be performed by 3x 800-TEU vessels in a 21-day fixed day rotation, with optimal short sea and hinterland linkages, provide customers with a heightened level of flexibility and efficiency.
“We pride ourselves to be true specialists in our geographical areas combined with a personal approach. We understand the customers’ needs and value direct contact, and ease to do business with”, stated Caesar Luikenaar, Managing Director of WEC Lines. “The launch of the Euro – Maroc service underlines this dedication and commitment to meeting customer demand.”
For inquiries, bookings, and more information about the new services by WEC Lines, please visit www.weclines.com or contact your local representative.
WEC Lines has expanded its Spain-UK offering with a direct weekly service between Bilbao and ...
Alterations to shortsea container and ro-ro sailing schedules between the UK and continental Europe are ...
Dutch shortsea and feeder operator WEC lines is to launch a service linking Portugal with ...
Asia-North Europe rates sinking again as GRIs 'run out of steam'
Panama Canal problems may prompt strategy re-think in shipper boardrooms
HMM sale – Hapag-Lloyd frozen out of second-round bidding
Strong trading interest in China’s new container freight futures
Amazon in prime position and is first to unveil peak season surcharges
Drug smugglers going bananas again
Closer trade ties between UAE and China boost air cargo demand
DHL GF sees continuing supply chain flux as sourcing shifts
MSC blanks Swan and Dragon loops ahead of Golden Week holiday
Six new members as BRICS trade bloc targets growing markets
Cosco bucks the trend as container line profits hit $8.9bn in Q2
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article