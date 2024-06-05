By Alexander Whiteman 05/06/2024

Europe’s inland waterways are bracing for chaos following recent flooding in southern Germany, which has already made its mark on the region’s rail freight sector.

Persistent heavy rain in southern Germany has led to extreme flooding across the region, with five confirmed casualties, and forced the level of the River Danube to double from its usual level of around three metres to now over six metres.

And along the Rhine waters have exceeded 8.25 metres, with levels around the city of Worms at their highest levels in more than a decade.

A source in the intermodal sector told The Loadstar: “Contargo reported that stoppages can be expected in the coming days due to the high-water levels at the Kaub gauge, as others face issue at Mainz.

“Blockages are already in force at a number of places on the Rhine – mainly around Mannheim and Frankfurt.”

Such has been the level of rainfall along the Rhine that Mannheim and Maxau have been contending with blocked flows since the weekend, with expectations that the disruption will persist until at least Thursday, if not longer.

The source noted one operator had 13 barges unable to proceed to their destinations, adding that they had spoken to other inland operators facing similar situations.

“Due to uncertain forecasts regarding the expected precipitation amounts, it is difficult to calculate the maximum water levels precisely and consequently to foresee the disruptions,” they added.

Rail lines have also been hit, with Deutsche Bahn warning that Munich is currently inaccessible by long-distance trains from Stuttgart, Würzburg and Nuremberg.

This has led to cancellations and delays on corresponding routes, including Munich to Berlin and between Stuttgart and Frankfurt, with HHLA-owned intermodal operator Metrans having warned its rail services “particularly to and from Munich” had been hit.