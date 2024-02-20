Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / How the war changed Russia's container flows

dreamstime_xs_25265203
Photo 25265203 © Stephen Bonk | Dreamstime.com
By

As the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine draws close, it has become increasingly obvious that the war has completely upended Russia’s container supply chains.

Russia’s paltry port access has always stood in stark contrast to its enormous land mass – prior to the war, St Petersburg was its main container gateway, by virtue of its proximity to the largest population centres, the Far East ports of Vladivostok and Vostochny were the second option, although those containers destined for western ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Asia-Europe intra-Europe Russia-Ukraine War St Petersburg Vladivostok Vostochny Calculating Capacity SMEs South Korea Transpacific Vietnam

    Most Read

    DSV the 'logical buyer' for DB Schenker – it's 'a step too far' for Maersk

    Capacity shortage set to continue in automotive logistics, warns Ceva

    Crew abandons ship after Red Sea missile attack, despite US fight-back

    Wan Hai to replace Hapag in THEA? Its fleet is too small, says analyst

    India forced to halt agri exports as freight rates hit 'unviable' heights

    Victory for US truckers, who can now choose their own chassis provider

    Carriers sail in to take advantage of strong US west coast growth

    Transpac carriers may have the advantage as contract season looms

    Air cargo congestion not widespread, despite higher volumes

    Carriers caught in Algeria-Morocco flare up

    China-South Korea ro-ro container traffic sinks to six-year low

    CMA CGM aiming to drive modal shift as larger feeder vessels arrive

    Australian Logistics Council appoints Margaret Staib as its independent chair

    Wan Hai partners with ONE for revamped Asia Pacific service

    HMM stays in the black in Q4, but fears more 'market volatility'

    Stressed Toll Group – dismal in forwarding, barely adequate in logistics