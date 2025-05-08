Airfreight players eye new routes as demand on the transpacific nosedives
The sudden fall in demand for airfreight on the transpacific is beginning to trigger capacity ...
Blank sailings are fast becoming an ever-present in shippers’ daily lives, with the increasingly common refrain that while data has yet to surface showing the true effect of the so-called reciprocal tariffs on demand, the nearest indication of their pressure is to be found in the amount of capacity container lines withdraw.
Hence the slew of stories published in The Loadstar and elsewhere charting the sudden wave of blank sailings announced on the transpacific eastbound (TPEB), which have been accelerating since ...
Ecommerce air traffic to US set to grind to a halt as de minimis exemption ends
Maersk u-turn as port congestion increases across Northern Europe
Apple logistics chief Gal Dayan quits to join forwarding group
Congestion and rising costs at Europe's box ports to last into summer
Widespread blanked sailings stave off major collapse of transpacific rates
Transpac rates hold firm as capacity is diverted to Asia-Europe lanes
Houthis tell Trump they will end attacks on Red Sea shipping
Airlines slash freighter capacity post-de minimis, but 'the worst is yet to come'
MSC revamps east-west network as alliance strategies on blanking vary
Gemini Cooperation carriers steam ahead of rivals in reliability stakes
India-Pakistan 'tit-for-tat' cargo ban sparks sudden supply chain shocks
Containership charter market feels the ripples from trade tensions
Changing shipment origin won't wash: US CBP turns away whole truckloads
Expeditors reports healthy growth in a 'frenzied landscape of tariffs'
Tariff on imported products for drugs would be hard for US pharma to swallow
Atlas Air stays bullish on US change: 'we're flexible, we can fly to other markets'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article