By Gavin van Marle 08/05/2025

Blank sailings are fast becoming an ever-present in shippers’ daily lives, with the increasingly common refrain that while data has yet to surface showing the true effect of the so-called reciprocal tariffs on demand, the nearest indication of their pressure is to be found in the amount of capacity container lines withdraw.

Hence the slew of stories published in The Loadstar and elsewhere charting the sudden wave of blank sailings announced on the transpacific eastbound (TPEB), which have been accelerating since ...

