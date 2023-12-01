Angad Banga appointed new chair of Hong Kong Shipowners' Association

Bifa completes regional team with appointment of Chris Curtin
The British International Freight Association (Bifa) has appointed Chris Curtin as its regional consultant representative ...
Angad Banga, of Carvel Group, has been elected as the new chairman of the Hong Kong Shipowners’ Association (HKSOA), and of the Asian Shipowners’ Association (ASA).
He said: “I am honored to have the opportunity to lead ASA during this transformative period in the maritime sector. The challenges we face are significant, but so are the opportunities.
“Together, with the collective strength of our members, we will chart a course towards sustainable growth, technological advancement, and enhanced collaboration within the Asian and the global shipping community.”
Mr Banga succeeds Wellington Koo, of Valles Steamship, who stepped down after his two-year term as chairman, who was thanked for his “invaluable contributions and leadership during his tenure”.
ASA said: “Mr Banga will bring a wealth of experience and leadership to this pivotal role, and his tenure is anticipated to propel ASA to new heights in the maritime industry.”
Mr Banga’s role as chairman of ASA will end on the day of ASA’s next AGM, in Hong Kong on 28 May 2024.
