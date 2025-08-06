China and the US find alternatives as their ecommerce airtrade plunges
Despite the trade tension between the US and China translating into a decline in air ...
The airfreight business “is at a crossroads” after six months of unusual demand shifts, and stakeholders await stability on tariffs.
According to recent data from Trade Data Service (TDS), air imports into the US over the first six months of the year accounted for a higher ...
