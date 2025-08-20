End de minimis rules in Europe and 'level the playing field', call

Air freight rates hold steady, but demand growth is 'on the decline'
Air freight rates are holding firm, thanks to capacity management by carriers, but the downward ...
European importers are calling for EU and UK governments to follow in the US’s footsteps and remove de minimis exemptions for low-value Chinese imports to “level the playing field”.
According to a Trade Data Service (TDS) analysis of Chinese Customs data, its exports of low-value ...
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article