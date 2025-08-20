Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

End de minimis rules in Europe and 'level the playing field', call

dreamstime_s_291915523
ID 291915523 © Tomasragina
By

European importers are calling for EU and UK governments to follow in the US’s footsteps and remove de minimis exemptions for low-value Chinese imports to “level the playing field”.  

According to a Trade Data Service (TDS) analysis of Chinese Customs data, its exports of low-value ...

To read this article you need to subscribe.

Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.
Current subscriber
New subscriber

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    de minimis European Union ParcelHero Trade Data Service