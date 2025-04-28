By Alex Lennane 28/04/2025

Air cargo growth rate forecasts have been slashed, owing to the weaker economic outlook and the impact of tariffs and de minimis ban.

As the 2 May deadline for the end of the de minimis exemption for China approaches, the outlook is bleak. In January, Trade Data Service’s forecast was for growth of between 3.5% and 7.4% in air cargo; that has been cut to between –0.1% and 0.7%.

“This is driven by a weaker economic outlook globally, as well the ...

