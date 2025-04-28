Air cargo watches and waits as trade chaos creates 'slowbalisation'
Air cargo is in a “wait-and-see moment”, as the industry tries to navigate through the ...
Air cargo growth rate forecasts have been slashed, owing to the weaker economic outlook and the impact of tariffs and de minimis ban.
As the 2 May deadline for the end of the de minimis exemption for China approaches, the outlook is bleak. In January, Trade Data Service’s forecast was for growth of between 3.5% and 7.4% in air cargo; that has been cut to between –0.1% and 0.7%.
“This is driven by a weaker economic outlook globally, as well the ...
Asia-USEC shippers to lose 42% capacity in a surge of blanked sailings
USTR fees will lead to 'complete destabilisation' of container shipping alliances
Outlook for container shipping 'more uncertain now than at the onset of Covid'
New USTR port fees threaten shipping and global supply chains, says Cosco
Transpac container service closures mount
DHL Express suspends non-de minimis B2C parcels to US consumers
Zim ordered to pay Samsung $3.7m for 'wrongful' D&D charges
Flexport lawsuit an 'undifferentiated mass of gibberish', claims Freightmate
Uncertainty over US tariffs sparks interest in bonded warehouses for imports
Cancelled voyages take the sting out of spot rate declines this week
Blanked sailings in response to falling demand 'just a stop-gap solution'
Freighter suspension plan at Mumbai Airport a disaster for perishables trade
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article