Vessel scrapping spree on the cards after EU recycling rule change
Older ships are no longer being categorised as ‘waste’ for the purpose of EU law, ...
Further details of the delayed implementation of elements of the EU Import Control System 2 (ICS2) have begun filtering out.
Correspondence provided by cloud-based compliance software provider Trade Tech, seen by The Loadstar indicates that, rather than firm dates, the EC had originally set an “at the earliest” timeframe for ICS2’s applicability to ocean shipments.
Its revision was purportedly driven by member states claiming insufficient time to prepare, due to delays in the system’s implementation for aviation, which began in 2021.
Now, deadlines for vessel operators to migrate to ICS2 are set for 3 June to 4 December 2024, with the deadline for house bill filers amended to 4 December 2024 to 1 April 2025 – the initial deadline for both was 1 March 2024.
Director of government affairs, Europe, for the World Shipping Council Damian Viccars told The Loadstar he would have preferred “a single, clear, communicable date for all parties”.
This, he said, would have included shippers, also required to prepare for direct involvement in ICS 2 processes, but he recognised that with the system’s complexity, “it became apparent that a single ‘big bang’ launch was not feasible”.
Mr Viccars said: “The new proposed approach provides a distinct deployment window for carriers, house filers and other transport modes. This will allow some flexibility for traders (in agreement with their EORI issuing member state authority) to decide when within that window to transition.
“The delay from 1 March to 3 June, on the other hand, does not provide much extra time for preparation.”
News of the delay became public after Trade Tech issued a statement referencing the delay, with the EC itself seemingly having failed to notify wider industry of its intentions.
Efforts by The Loadstar to find a direct official announcement confirming and providing a reason for the postponement drew a blank, Trade Tech president Bryn Heimbeck agreed: “You can’t find a clear announcement of delay from the EU.
“It’s a complicated organisation made up of 27 member countries and therefore 27 different customs agencies – imagine getting a sign-off from them for a delay announcement.”
Although ICS2’s introduction was largely welcomed by industry for its aim to provide “better quality data pre-departure”, its staged implementation process raised eyebrows, with the secretary general of the European Shippers Council, Godfried Smit, noting “it is not going smoothly”.
The first phase, for 2021, required air carriers, couriers and forwarders moving goods to or through the EU to file Entry Summary Declaration data before arrival at EU external borders. Its second phase introduced more data requirements and processes for those moving goods from third countries, although there were provisions for operators seeking a temporary delay on compliance.
Flexport’s UK customs manager, Jamie Houlihan, told The Loadstar, while welcome, ICS did bring “some challenges and a new way of working” for importers.
For its part, Trade Tech stressed it was committed to keeping its clients up to date on approaching deadlines for mandatory filing dates. Mr Viccars said with the latest amendments to the implementation period, it was imperative that all EU member states were ready to accept ICS2 filings from traders on day one.
This, he continued, would ensure economic operators did not have to be active in ICS1 or ICS2 at the same time – particularly important for maritime transport, where a single voyage can span ports in multiple member states.
He added: “The system will simply not work for either customs or traders with variable member state implementation dates.”
South African port congestion sees queue of 96 ships at anchor
Forwarders losing out on the ecommerce business driving airfreight demand
Asia-Europe carriers play hardball with threats of service suspension
Car-carrier attack by rebels came after new hijack alert
More surcharges loom for shippers as Panama Canal restrictions tighten
Freightos posts poor Q3 results, but this may be the least of its troubles
DSV, Kuehne, Mærsk & DHL – only one model rocks in the down cycle
As Saudi pumps $133bn into global hub dream, is it now logistics-washing?
US east coast ports seeing the Asia import tide turn back west
Abu Dhabi Ports eyeing $2bn swoop on Indonesia's Meratus Line
SME forwarders in a 'very good mood' and getting into M&A mode
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article