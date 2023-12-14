Air Cargo Netherlands launches new Maastricht branch

Maastricht, the Netherlands, Thursday 14th December 2023: Air Cargo Netherlands (ACN), the trade association for the air freight industry in the Netherlands, is announcing a new branch for the Maastricht region.

ACN Maastricht has been set up to unite the air cargo community surrounding Maastricht Aachen Airport, with a primary focus on shaping the future development of the hub.

The new group is also aiming to give the local companies surrounding the airport a platform and a voice in the global industry.

Air Cargo Netherlands Director, Maarten van As, was among those gathered for the launch event in Beek.

“Maastricht Aachen Airport is strategically located in the Eu Region and has proven itself in recent years as the second cargo airport in the Netherlands,” said van As.

“The airport is the basis of a logistics ecosystem in this region that can become stronger if the airport, local forwarders and logistics partners join forces.

“In addition, there are opportunities in coordinating logistics processes and systems with Schiphol Airport, where ACN wants to take on a connecting role.”

Thirty members and prospective new joiners were also in attendance, including Arjan Hage, Managing Partner with Maastricht Logistics Services.

“Maastricht Airport is located in a very enterprising region with a strong international focus – as a local entrepreneur, I am convinced that if we join forces in the field of air freight here in the region, this will be good for us, for the region, and for the airport,” said Hage.

“By working together, we increase the international visibility of the air freight market in the Maastricht Aachen Airport region, and we are strengthening the power of South Limburg as a logistics hotspot.

“In addition to getting to know each other and strengthening the identity of the South Limburg air freight chain, this collaboration offers us opportunities to better connect processes and make working methods more efficient.”

Forwarders, truckers, handlers, airlines, and logistics service providers are represented among the founding members, with government representation now being explored.