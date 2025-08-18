Air Canada Cargo customers face strike chaos
Some 6,000 tonnes of Air Canada Cargo volumes face uncertainty due to a cessation of ...
Air Cargo operations are still turbulent in Canada, despite intervention from the government.
Air Canada’s operations were set to be completely suspended by 16 August after an announced strike by the flight attendants represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) and subsequent staff lockout ...
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article