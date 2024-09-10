By Alexander Whiteman 10/09/2024

Air Canada has told its cargo customers to expect more than a week of disruption if a planned 72-hour strike goes ahead on Tuesday (17 September), noting it was preparing for the worst.

Industrial action has been threatened by the Air Line Pilots Association (Alpa), representing some 5,200 Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge pilots, if an agreement with the Canadian flag carrier cannot be reached.

In a statement, the Air Canada confirmed that its “cargo operations will also be affected,” if the walk-out goes ahead.

“Each day, Air Canada Cargo carries in the bellyholds of its aircraft and freighters perishable or live commercial goods, components for manufacturers, and other time-sensitive items for Canadians,” the statement added.

“Already, the airline has begun limiting acceptance of some of these goods given average shipment timelines.”

Noting that it would “make every effort to resume normal operations as quickly as possible once a settlement with ALPA is reached,” the carrier stressed if a suspension of operations did occur, it would take up to 10 days to resume normal business.

Discussions between Air Canada and Alpa have gone on for more than 15 months, and while the bulk of a new collective agreement is in place, wage demands remain a stumbling block.

For its part, the carrier described the proposed wage increase as “unreasonable”, adding that the union had been “inflexible” on its stance, but pointing to Air Canada’s forecast C$3bn in Ebitda for the full-year, Alpa suggested the carrier could more than cover it.

“Air Canada pilots continue to fall behind our industry peers in total compensation who make significantly more flying the same aircraft on the same routes,” the union said in a statement.

“This disparity is unacceptable and needs to be addressed. Failing to improve our pilots’ wages and working conditions will negatively impact management’s ability to attract and retain pilots, which will negatively impact Air Canada’s future growth plans.”

In late August, pilots represented by the union voted overwhelmingly in support of strike action, with 98% backing the action if it came to it.

First Officer Charlene Hudy, Air Canada ALPA Master Executive Council, said the union and its members recognised the significant impact strikes would have, adding that its “primary goal” was to reach an agreement before it came to that.

“However, we are still not seeing the significant movement we need to see from Air Canada, especially now time is of the essence, we’re ready to go on strike, if necessary,” she added.

“We made some progress in conciliation, but management continues to force us closer to a strike by not listening to our most pressing needs at the negotiating table regarding fair compensation, respectable retirement benefits, and quality-of-life improvements.”