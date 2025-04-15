By Alex Whiteman in Dubai 15/04/2025

Air cargo is in a “wait-and-see moment”, as the industry tries to navigate through the chaos wrought by the US’s sweeping new tariff regime.

Changing trade rules have combined with geopolitical risks, creating a moment of unprecedented uncertainty, said trade facilitation programme officer at the International Trade Centre Alina Fetisova, at IATA’s World Cargo Symposium in Dubai today.

“We are witnessing a slower pace of growth, with the tariffs having put the industry in a wait-and-see moment,” said Ms Fetisova.

Noting that there ...

