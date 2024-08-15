Sign up for our FREE newsletter
India braces for strikes at state-run box terminals

WMT: EARNINGS BEATPG: RISK SCREENINGFDX: FREIGHT DISPOSALFDX: TAILWINDXPO: EUROPEAN DIVESTMENT TALKWMT: ON WATCHHLAG: STOCK MARKET REACTIONMAERSK: SVITZER SPIN-OFF PERFORMANCE UPDATEHLAG: IN LINEBA: ORDERS AND TROUBLESCHRW: INSIDER SALEDSV: CONSERVATIVE CAPITAL ALLOCATION HD: INVENTORY DOWN

By

Described to The Loadstar as “a load of hot air” by one commentator, it nonetheless seems important to note that the end of August could see congestion across the Indian port sector, with dockers at its 12 state-run terminals threatening to strike for an “indefinite” period over pay. This report from The Hindu provides the background on how it has reached this point and, between now and 28 August – the day the strike is to take effect – The Loadstar will be monitoring the situation. But, the commentator stressed, “with unions having lost all their power… it is unlikely to happen”.

