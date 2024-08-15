India braces for strikes at state-run box terminals

By Alexander Whiteman 15/08/2024

Described to The Loadstar as “a load of hot air” by one commentator, it nonetheless seems important to note that the end of August could see congestion across the Indian port sector, with dockers at its 12 state-run terminals threatening to strike for an “indefinite” period over pay. This report from The Hindu provides the background on how it has reached this point and, between now and 28 August – the day the strike is to take effect – The Loadstar will be monitoring the situation. But, the commentator stressed, “with unions having lost all their power… it is unlikely to happen”.