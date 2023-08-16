No lows at Lowe's (yet)
Market share rules
$334bn-market-cap Home Depot had its fiscal Q2 23 numbers out* yesterday, 15 August. They helped its stock buck the trend of a falling market in the US, as the most prominent indexes – Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq – were all down about -1%.
(*The second fiscal quarter ended on 30 July.)
A year after we wrote “Home Depot – recession hedge in place (apparently)” – the stock then trading at $325 against its current $332.1, +0.66% on the numbers – the ...
