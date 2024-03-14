Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Walmart launches AI-powered logistics product

dreamstime_s_32301665
© Wellesenterprises | Dreamstime.com - Walmart Home Office
By

PRESS RELEASE

Walmart Commerce Technologies Launches AI-Powered Logistics Product

– Walmart aims to strengthen retail everywhere by offering its proven tech to other businesses;

– Latest solution enhances the efficiency of the middle mile, allowing businesses to more consistently keep their customers’ desired products in stock

BENTONVILLE, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For years, Walmart has used AI to create a more efficient supply chain, reducing emissions while helping to ensure more of the items its customers want are available where, when and how they want them. Today, the company is making that same award-winning, AI-powered logistics technology — Route Optimization — available to all businesses as a Software as a Service (SaaS) solution through Walmart Commerce Technologies.

“We have invested significant time, resources and operational knowhow into building solutions like Route Optimization, but that can be a barrier for many businesses,” said Anshu Bhardwaj, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Walmart Global Tech and Walmart Commerce Technologies. “By adopting our at-scale, AI-powered tech, businesses can eliminate the need and expense of developing their own technology, and instead focus on what they do best – serve their customers.”

Route Optimization provides businesses of all sizes the use of AI-driven software to optimize driving routes, pack trailers efficiently and minimize miles traveled. Using this same custom technology, Walmart avoided 94 million pounds of CO² by eliminating 30 million unnecessary miles driven and optimized routes to bypass 110,000 inefficient paths. Walmart won the prestigious Franz Edelman Award in 2023 for building and deploying this technology at scale.

The full release is here.

