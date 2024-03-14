Walmart launches AI-powered logistics product

– Walmart aims to strengthen retail everywhere by offering its proven tech to other businesses;

– Latest solution enhances the efficiency of the middle mile, allowing businesses to more consistently keep their customers’ desired products in stock

March 14, 2024 08:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time

BENTONVILLE, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For years, Walmart has used AI to create a more efficient supply chain, reducing emissions while helping to ensure more of the items its customers want are available where, when and how they want them. Today, the company is making that same award-winning, AI-powered logistics technology — Route Optimization — available to all businesses as a Software as a Service (SaaS) solution through Walmart Commerce Technologies.