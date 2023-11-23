Walmart introduces parcel stations to speed up delivery

By LoadstarEditorial 23/11/2023

By Jennifer McKeehan, Senior Vice President, Transportation and Delivery, Walmart U.S:

We know customers value fast delivery, and we’re obsessed with shortening the time it takes for customers to receive an online order. With 4,700 stores located within 10 miles of 90% of the U.S. population, we have a unique ability to serve customers quickly. It’s why our stores have evolved to be more than just a place to shop – they’re now online fulfillment centers and delivery hubs, supported by an extensive transportation and last-mile delivery network.

Today we have over 4,000 stores operating as delivery hubs, fulfilling and delivering a variety of different order types. As we continue growing our omnichannel fulfillment capabilities, I’m excited to share what’s next: adding parcel stations to our hubs. Parcel stations help us move goods even faster to a customer’s home by using our Private Fleet to transport more online orders. Packages originate in our fulfillment centers and move to a sortation center or directly to stores, where they are then delivered to a customer’s home using our last-mile delivery network. In many ways you can think of a parcel station like a mini post office that receives and delivers packages.

Transporting more online orders through parcel stations benefits customers, associates and our business. For customers, parcel stations give them more time to place online orders on a greater assortment of merchandise for Next Day Delivery. For associates, we’re making it easier and more efficient to distribute online orders from stores. Collectively, the entire process builds density to lower the cost of delivery, which we can reinvest back into the customer experience.

We will have over 40 parcel stations in stores by the end of the year, with many operating now in time for the busy holiday shopping season. We plan to expand this capability to other locations next year as we better serve customers with speed, accuracy and reliability. As we do, we’ll not only enhance the way we serve Walmart customers but also other businesses with Walmart GoLocal…

The full post is here.