SA: Walmart powers higher after comparable sales top estimates, profit guidance hiked

By LoadstarEditorial 17/08/2023

SEEKING ALPHA writes:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) gained in early trading on Thursday after sliding past consensus estimates with its Q2 earnings report on revenue growth of 5.9%.

The retailer reported total U.S. comparable sales rose 6.4% in Q2 to top the consensus estimate for a 4.0% increase. Transactions were up 2.9% during the quarter, and the average ticket was 3.4% higher. E-commerce contribution to comparable sales was down 230 basis points from a year ago as the post-pandemic shift continued. Comparable sales rose 5.5% ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN