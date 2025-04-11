Truckers face a serious threat as large shippers develop networks
Amazon and Walmart are poised to disrupt the trucking industry, and more large shippers may ...
Walmart’s so-called ’Investment Community Meeting’ held on Wednesday, 9 April, was flashy and rather helpful in trying to determine the challenges and opportunities for the US’s largest retailer and major transpacific importer to the US from China.
Ahead of the event, DeskOne highlighted one of the main takes sourced from the ($730bn-market-cap) retail behemoth’s disclosure…
(Click to expand the screen grab below.)
… concerning: “Driving growth and shareholder value“.
Here’s a recap of the main topics discussed with the equity analysts in the final ...
Trump tariffs see hundreds of cancelled container bookings a day from Asia
'To ship or not to ship', the question for US importers amid tariff uncertainty
'Chaos after chaos' coming from de minimis changes and more tariffs
Forto 'sharpens commercial priorities' as it lays off one-third of staff
List of blanked transpac sailings grows as trade war heats up and demand cools
EC approves DSV takeover of DB Schenker
Overcapacity looms for ocean trades – with more blanked sailings inevitable
Amazon Air’s metamorphosis: 'a different air cargo unit from two years ago'
Shippers in Asia restart ocean shipment bookings – but not from China
India withdraws access for Bangladesh transhipments, in 'very harmful' decision
IndiGo fleet expansion plan will include a major push to boost cargo volumes
'Tariff hell' leaves industries in limbo – 'not a great environment to plan'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article