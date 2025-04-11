By Alessandro Pasetti 11/04/2025

Walmart’s so-called ’Investment Community Meeting’ held on Wednesday, 9 April, was flashy and rather helpful in trying to determine the challenges and opportunities for the US’s largest retailer and major transpacific importer to the US from China.

Ahead of the event, DeskOne highlighted one of the main takes sourced from the ($730bn-market-cap) retail behemoth’s disclosure…

(Click to expand the screen grab below.)

… concerning: “Driving growth and shareholder value“.

Here’s a recap of the main topics discussed with the equity analysts in the final ...

