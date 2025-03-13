Walmart, tariffs, and China: a cautionary tale

Trump suspends Mexico tariff for a month... sparing Canada too now
Hours after exempting Mexico from punishing 25% tariffs, for a month on goods traded under ...
The Chinese ministry of commerce has held talks with Walmart, after the US retailer said it would pass on tariff costs to its suppliers and demand price cuts of 10%. This should be viewed as a “serious warning sign” to the White house, noted Peter Alexander, MD of Z-Ben Advisors, on social media.
“The bargaining power of global buyers looks to have flipped fully to the supplier. The Walmart story can also act as a cautionary tale. It ties directly into ...
Latest strike will cause ‘massive' disruption at German airports
CMA CGM pledges $20bn investment to boost US supply chains
CMA CGM could build medium-size vessels in US, says Saade
Asia-Europe FAK price hikes manage to halt 13-week rate decline
Box ship in collision with tanker off UK coast
Airlines rethink strategy as ecommerce to US begins decline
Ceva Logistics UK named and shamed as a 'serial late-payer'
White House can't see that trade war will hit US agriculture hardest
M&A speculation swirls as EV Cargo unveils 'robust financial position'
SM Line containership loses 115 boxes overboard in high winds
Tariffs will puncture North American trucking industry recovery
Lack of respect will dash carrier hopes of forwarding success
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article