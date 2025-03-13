Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Walmart, tariffs, and China: a cautionary tale

walmart china
Huating | Dreamstime.com
By

The Chinese ministry of commerce has held talks with Walmart, after the US retailer said it would pass on tariff costs to its suppliers and demand price cuts of 10%. This should be viewed as a “serious warning sign” to the White house, noted Peter Alexander, MD of Z-Ben Advisors, on social media. 

“The bargaining power of global buyers looks to have flipped fully to the supplier. The Walmart story can also act as a cautionary tale. It ties directly into ...

Comment on this article

