By Ian Putzger in Toronto 23/11/2023

Fashion labels are facing supply chain disruption, fines and brand damage as legislators clamp down on garments and textiles that contain cotton from China’s Xinjiang Uyghur autonomous region.

While the US has led the charge on sanctioning Xinjiang-originated goods, the EU is shortly to follow, meaning that across the two largest consumer markets in the world, retailers will have to get their supply chains in order.

Washington’s Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) was signed into law in June 2022, and states ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN