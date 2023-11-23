Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Amid clampdown, no hiding place for forced labour cotton

dreamstime_xs_18606536
Photo 18606536 © Francesca Braghetta | Dreamstime.com
By

Fashion labels are facing supply chain disruption, fines and brand damage as legislators clamp down on garments and textiles that contain cotton from China’s Xinjiang Uyghur autonomous region.

While the US has led the charge on sanctioning Xinjiang-originated goods, the EU is shortly to follow, meaning that across the two largest consumer markets in the world, retailers will have to get their supply chains in order.

Washington’s Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) was signed into law in June 2022, and states ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Forced Labor Prevention Act Marks & Spencer Target The shirts on our backs Walmart Xinjiang Seeking Alpha

    Most Read

    Forwarders right to 'be wary' of CMA-Ceva links, says whistle-blower

    South African port congestion sees queue of 96 ships at anchor

    Forwarders losing out on the ecommerce business driving airfreight demand

    Asia-Europe carriers play hardball with threats of service suspension

    Carriers at a critical juncture as spot market flashes red signals again

    More shipping lines set to plunge into losses in Q4

    Car-carrier attack by rebels came after new hijack alert

    More surcharges loom for shippers as Panama Canal restrictions tighten

    Forwarders see shifting trends driving change in Asian supply chains  

    Freightos posts poor Q3 results, but this may be the least of its troubles

    DSV, Kuehne, Mærsk & DHL – only one model rocks in the down cycle

    As Saudi pumps $133bn into global hub dream, is it now logistics-washing?

    US east coast ports seeing the Asia import tide turn back west

    ACE 2023 conference brings forwarders, GSSAs, and airlines together to focus on time critical logistics challenges

    Abu Dhabi Ports eyeing $2bn swoop on Indonesia's Meratus Line

    Analysis: AP Møller-Mærsk's 'lost years' are upon us