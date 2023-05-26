The DHL reign – here's how core Express is doing
Gradually does it
It was in Q4 22 when I consciously wrote ’DSV Express’, mulling over a pro-forma entity born out of a DSV + FedEx would-be combo.
M&A arbitrageurs absolutely loved that.
Rhetoric?
No
Back then just like now, those in banking who buy and sell stock based on takeover probabilities, are screaming for action.
In October, ’DSV Express’ musings barely had time to enjoy the light of the day, before a slew of comments came our way.
And yesterday, it wasn’t that different. But various scenarios concerning two quite ...
