ZH: Adani Group stocks crash, dragging down Indian markets

© Edwardgerges risk
© Edwardgerges
By

ZERO HEDGE reports:

India’s richest man, Gautam Adani, Founder and Chairman of the Adani Group, watched more of his corporate empire implode on Friday, with over $50 billion in market capitalization wiped out in two trading sessions following a report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research. 

Adani Enterprises plunged 18.5% on Friday, closing at 2,761 rupees. Shares slid below 3,276 rupees, a level at which investors were allocated shares in a recent equity sale. Other units like Adani Green Energy Ltd. and Adani Total Gas ...

    Topics

    Adani Group Zero Hedge Nord Stream Reuters Russia The Guardian

