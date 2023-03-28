Kuehne and that Rothschild squeeze-out allure...
A hall of famer?
“The world has changed. Supply chain management is no longer just an exercise in cost minimization, but is now also about risk management. Executives, scarred by 3 years of disruption, are reluctant to be exposed the next time there is disruption. Supply chain resilience is the new watchword, with demand for higher levels of logistics service.” – Bernstein, 17 March 2023.
In a nutshell, that was part of a comprehensive Kuehne + Nagel (K+N) note to investors out earlier this month, ...
The 'mother of all BAFs' looms for shippers as green targets advance
First shipper uses new land-air corridor ex-India for Bangladesh exports
Maersk idles more ships while NOOs see a rebound in demand
Container shipping can see ‘green shoots’ of freight demand recovery
Forwarding M&A round-up: plenty of action making smaller headlines
Shippers advised to give strike-hit port of Hamburg a miss
Some ocean trades stabilising, but transatlantic rates still falling
Retailers warn of challenging orderbooks amid continued high inventory
Mind the (income) gap with Mærsk, DP-DHL & Kuehne – DSV the safest
K+N will take financial hit to 'create critical mass' for smart labels
Another rail strike in Germany to add to European freight troubles
Boost for Hong Kong air cargo volumes as ban on vape traffic is lifted
Comment on this article