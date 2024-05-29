Shippers should expect more Asia-Europe blanked sailings as rates rise
It was just over a month ago that forwarders began to realise significant disruption was ...
If a picture is worth a thousand words, let’s start with this recent gem of a chart from the Journal of Commerce (JOC), which shows who’s taking the winnings from the transpacific volume and rate increases – carriers or forwarders?
Obvs, it’s the carriers.
Has it always been thus?
Nope.
So…
I would love to be able to tell you that the respective market share of carriers and forwarders correlate to changes in demand or rates or port congestion levels or, I don’t know, the ...
