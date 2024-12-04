By Gavin van Marle 04/12/2024

Over the course of this year’s third-quarter earnings season among liner operators, it became clear that the best performing carriers in terms of profits were those with the highest exposure to spot rates and the transpacific trade.

However, this does not necessarily mean that those carriers have the highest market share on the transpacific. In fact, it is almost the reverse, with the five largest transpacific carriers by deployed capacity – CMA CGM, Maersk, Cosco, ONE and Evergreen – delivering some ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN