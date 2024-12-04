CMA CGM signs 'ambitious' port and logistics partnership with Saudi Arabia
CMA CGM is “reinforcing its presence in the Red Sea region” as it signs a ...
Over the course of this year’s third-quarter earnings season among liner operators, it became clear that the best performing carriers in terms of profits were those with the highest exposure to spot rates and the transpacific trade.
However, this does not necessarily mean that those carriers have the highest market share on the transpacific. In fact, it is almost the reverse, with the five largest transpacific carriers by deployed capacity – CMA CGM, Maersk, Cosco, ONE and Evergreen – delivering some ...
MSC adds even more port calls to its 2025 standalone network
Tariff threat makes no waves as spot rates tread water ahead of new GRIs
Truck driver shortage in Europe at crisis level – and is set to get worse
The Red Sea crisis and its impact on containership deployment
January strike at US east and Gulf coast ports now inevitable, say forwarders
€1.9bn handout for DB Cargo restructure 'is in line with EU state aid rules'
Indian air cargo really flying, powered by a booming ecommerce market
Maersk orders 20 more dual-fuel newbuildings – on course for fleet renewal by 2030
UK eyes expanding its ETS to deepsea shipping – closing EU loophole
Airfreight rates level out, but looming turbulence could see prices rise again
A new trade war with US would threaten China’s 'historic' airfreight boom
Trump tariffs on China a boost for exporters in Vietnam, Thailand and South Korea
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article