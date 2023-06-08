Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Transpac rates head north as carriers face Panama Canal restrictions

Tug on the Panama Canal
© Mircea Dobre
By

Transpacific spot rates from Asia are set to spike as a consequence of industrial action at US west coast ports and Panama Canal draught restrictions.

And the prospect of a lengthy period of labour unrest at the ports will accelerate the coastal shift of cargo to the US east and Gulf coast gateways.

However, the largest ships deployed on the Asia to US east coast Panama loops are facing new draught restrictions at the neopanamax locks. This will see vessels obliged to transit the waterway with significantly reduced load factors.

Several carriers implemented surcharges from 1 June and there are rumours of specific GRIs being announced for transpacific Panama Canal loops.

“The Panama drought season is causing draught issues in the canal, reducing the Panama string capacity,” said Maersk, while Hapag-Lloyd said lower water levels in the two lakes feeding the canal were causing “severe restrictions on vessels”.

Ocean carriers will have to consider downsizing vessels deployed on the Asia-US east coast Panama Canal loops, but voyages with smaller tonnage could lose money unless the lines are able to raise rates substantially.

Their other option could be to route more Asia-USEC strings via the Suez Canal, which would also cost more, due to the longer transit. According to eesea data, a pro-forma round-trip for a Panama loop takes 77 days, compared with the 84-day average for a Suez Canal routing.

Via Suez would mean unrestricted vessel utilisation levels, however, and carriers would also be able to soak up more surplus capacity as extra ships would be required on the loops.

One carrier contact told The Loadstar Panama Canal draught restrictions were becoming “a nightmare” for the line’s cargo planners.

“We’re having to err on the conservative side with our load plans as we can’t be sure if there will be any further draught restrictions,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Panama Canal Authority (ACP) confirmed that last month was the driest for more than 70 years, and there was growing concern that the drought would worsen with the return of the El Nino climate phenomenon later this year. According to scientists, this could bring unprecedented heatwaves and cause global temperatures to soar.

Nevertheless, there has been some recent rainfall in the region, which has enabled ACP to defer the 13.41 metre (44ft) maximum draught restriction for vessels transiting the locks from the previously advised start of 30 May until 13 June. But the restriction will reduce to 13.26m (43.5ft) on 25 June.

At present, ACP has not announced any further restrictions, but said: “ACP will continue to monitor the level of the Gatun Lake and announce future draught adjustments in a timely manner.”

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    ACP Hapag Lloyd Maersk Panama Canal Rates: the eternal tango Suez Canal The Purse Strings Transpacific Trade Hapag-Lloyd

    Most Read

    Container freight rates: 'collapse' is the word, says Xeneta

    Worker no-shows force US west coast port terminal shutdowns

    Cargo shifts back to US west coast ports, but some has gone for good

    Hapag-Lloyd CEO bullish on prospects for a peak season

    Major ocean carriers set course for more-profitable routes

    'Alarming signals' as airfreight capacity rises and rates fall

    Digital forwarders back in the spotlight: can they compete?

    Hapag-Lloyd kicks off its ship demolition programme

    New call for White House intervention as USWC port disruption continues

    'AI revolution' set to drive into Felixstowe with robot truck fleet

    CH Robinson CEO – Bozeman who?

    TSA urges US forwarders and shippers to prepare for new security rules

    Geodis acquires ITS - International Transport & Shipping - in Switzerland

    HMM tops Xeneta 'name and fame' list of greenest shipping lines

    Bullish Flexport will 'hit the ground running' as it integrates Shopify logistics

    'Aging-out' in European haulage could lead to a 'demographic time-bomb'