Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Top PE investor buys up majority of ambitious Scan Global Logistics

Airplane_Cargo in Airport_Kastrup_07_2021
By

Scan Global Logistics (SGL) insisted it was “business as usual” following the announcement this morning that CVC Capital Partners had agreed to acquire a majority stake from an investor group led by AEA, a deal said to value the entire forwarder at about $1.5bn.

Both AEA and Scan management will co-invest, believing the company will grow further, both organically and via acquisitions.

Scan, which has revenues of more than $3bn, has made more than 30 acquisitions since 2017, and has seen annual revenue growth of some 33%.

The company said its “asset-light business model and scalable platform forms the basis for continued potential future growth in a market where increasing supply chain complexity is expected to drive further demand for freight forwarders such as SGL, capable of offering complex, multi-modular solutions”.

Allan Melgaard, global CEO and co-founder of SGL, said the company would invest in talent.

“Our people are our most valuable asset. We want to become the industry’s preferred workplace.

“We are ambitious and believe that we can reach our revenue target of more than $5bn during the next few years by continuing to leverage our entrepreneurial culture, agile decision making and high customer satisfaction, obtained through tailored competitive logistics solutions.”

He added: “Our talks over the past months and CVC’s support for our ambitious growth strategy and plans have convinced us that they are a perfect match for SGL, professionally and culturally, and will support our future plans via their deep industry knowledge.”

AEA said it was pleased to remain a minority shareholder. The transaction should close in Q2. The financial terms with CVC, which has $137bn of assets under management, have not been disclosed.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    M&A private equity Scan Global Logistics AP Moller - Maersk Ceva Logistics CMA CGM DB Schenker Logistics on a steroid comedown logistics on steroids MSC Takeover Talk Vertical consolidation

    Most Read

    Shipper sues Expeditors for losses due to lack of business plan after cyber-attack

    Maersk builds ‘Chinese walls’ as it begins its unified branding

    Pressure on carriers drives cut-throat freight market for China's exports

    More blank sailings and detours as ONE’s volumes, earnings, fall

    Overcapacity could spark new rates war among liners, warns Evergreen chief

    EXCLUSIVE: Ceva Logistics restructures – French marriage rumoured

    Demand crash wreaked havoc in Q4 for both DSV and CH Robinson

    Cross-alliance cooperation on the increase as market weakens

    DB Schenker: will flag-waving affect the sale?

    CMA CGM books another dozen 13,000 teu methanol-powered ships

    Drones will 'push the boundaries of what is possible' in air cargo

    DHL + DB Schenker (again) – on a merely 'hypothetical' basis...

    Surge in freighter orders by carriers, despite 'paradigm shift' in air cargo

    Hapag-Lloyd bucks the trend, as Q4 volumes hold steady

    Great expectations should see East Africa’s air freight hubs flying

    DSV – last-minute shopping before the party