By Alessandro Pasetti 06/02/2023

“It’s exciting, we are very pleased with CVC Capital Partners as a new partner.”

Those were the words of a happy and laser-focused Scan Global Logistics (SGL) COO Mads Drejer (pictured above), who talked to Premium after the CVC/SGL private equity (PE) transaction was disclosed today.

The PE behemoth is taking a “majority shareholding” in the Danish forwarder for an undisclosed amount (some assumptions, in our usual fashion, are further down). Neither the amount of stock being bought nor full details of the resulting ...

