TIACA Launches Investing in Climate Action Platform

PHOTO BLOG: Maersk set to deploy its first large methanol-enabled box ship
The world’s first large methanol-enabled container vessel has been named Ane Mærsk at a ceremony ...
PRESS RELEASE
The International Air Cargo Association (TIACA) has launched a platform supporting Investment in Climate Action, as part of an ongoing program to accelerate the air cargo industry’s sustainability transformation.
In addition to their established BlueSky program and ongoing initiatives to share best practice around emissions tracking and reduction, TIACA seeks to unite and support the industry in addressing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and bring real benefits for local communities.
The platform enables individuals and companies to support a number of leading standards-certified projects around the world, which contributes to global carbon avoidance and the UN’s SDGs. Each investment generates a verified carbon contribution. The platform, powered by TIACA member South Pole, is funding critical climate projects across key areas of sustainability;
● Nature-based solutions
● Renewable energy
● Improved community and living condition
Each project has undergone vigorous assessment and is subject to ongoing monitoring to ensure they deliver measurable benefits to create healthy ecosystems, thriving communities, and prosperous economies.
“We are proud to offer this new service to the air cargo industry as it allows individual companies to take action today and invest in climate projects without having to go through the lengthy process of identifying and selecting high-quality, verified, and impactful climate projects themselves. This is consistent with our objective to facilitate all sizes of companies having access to sustainability improvement tools.” Steven Polmans, TIACA Chair.
The platform is open access and will give users access to detailed project information about different technologies and certification standards, help educate the air cargo industry on funding climate action, and reduce barriers to carbon credit procurement. Investment levels are determined by the user, starting from very low increments.
“Two of the key outcomes of the various TIACA annual sustainability surveys performed were the request for support and guidance as to where companies need to focus to improve their sustainability profile as well as how they can gain access to carbon contribution programs. The TIACA BlueSky program, entering its second year, has already helped many small, medium, and large companies get a better understanding of where they are along their journey of sustainable transformation and now with the launch of this new platform, we can provide access to environmental improvement projects which will help in the global fight to addressing climate change.” Glyn Hughes, Director General
DHL break-up; Mærsk spin-offs; 'forwarder + integrator' – or not...
Maersk’s new NAM chief urges US shippers to 'know your best alternative'
Cost of 'land bridge' alternative to Panama Canal too high for carriers
Ceva beaten to the punch as Wincanton accepts GXO takeover bid
CMA CGM containership cargo 'for Pakistan military' seized in India
K+N profits tumble as market 'normalises', but eyes expansion in Asia
Rubymar sinks, with cargo of fertiliser a threat to Red Sea ecosystem
Ocean carriers pile on capacity and dominate intra-Europe shortsea market
High transpac rates good news for carriers as new contract talks loom
As Amazon fails to deliver and freighters return, ATSG sees profits tumble
DSV's Neom JV in Saudi Arabia comes under 'human rights' scrutiny
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article