TIACA Launches Investing in Climate Action Platform

By LoadstarEditorial 05/03/2024

PRESS RELEASE

The International Air Cargo Association (TIACA) has launched a platform supporting Investment in Climate Action, as part of an ongoing program to accelerate the air cargo industry’s sustainability transformation.

In addition to their established BlueSky program and ongoing initiatives to share best practice around emissions tracking and reduction, TIACA seeks to unite and support the industry in addressing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and bring real benefits for local communities.

The platform enables individuals and companies to support a number of leading standards-certified projects around the world, which contributes to global carbon avoidance and the UN’s SDGs. Each investment generates a verified carbon contribution. The platform, powered by TIACA member South Pole, is funding critical climate projects across key areas of sustainability;

● Nature-based solutions

● Renewable energy

● Improved community and living condition

Each project has undergone vigorous assessment and is subject to ongoing monitoring to ensure they deliver measurable benefits to create healthy ecosystems, thriving communities, and prosperous economies.

“We are proud to offer this new service to the air cargo industry as it allows individual companies to take action today and invest in climate projects without having to go through the lengthy process of identifying and selecting high-quality, verified, and impactful climate projects themselves. This is consistent with our objective to facilitate all sizes of companies having access to sustainability improvement tools.” Steven Polmans, TIACA Chair.

The platform is open access and will give users access to detailed project information about different technologies and certification standards, help educate the air cargo industry on funding climate action, and reduce barriers to carbon credit procurement. Investment levels are determined by the user, starting from very low increments.

“Two of the key outcomes of the various TIACA annual sustainability surveys performed were the request for support and guidance as to where companies need to focus to improve their sustainability profile as well as how they can gain access to carbon contribution programs. The TIACA BlueSky program, entering its second year, has already helped many small, medium, and large companies get a better understanding of where they are along their journey of sustainable transformation and now with the launch of this new platform, we can provide access to environmental improvement projects which will help in the global fight to addressing climate change.” Glyn Hughes, Director General