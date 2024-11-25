Zim steams ahead with LNG newbuilds – 'a commercial differentiator'
Zim is leaning into its green credentials and betting big on LNG, following a third ...
Of the leading liner analysts John McCown is, I think, the best at the history of container statistics, so kudos to him for the following nuggets of data gold: for two consecutive quarters, global container volumes have been at record levels – as per Container Trade Statistics (CTS), 3Q24 volume was 47,121,793 teu, 1.5% up on 2Q24’s 46,445,425 teu and 2.1% up on the previous record during the pandemic of 46,155,341 teu in 2Q21. This testifies to the fact that ...
Back to work order sees Canadian ports reopen to a battle against backlogs
Indian importers face freight rate hike shock out of Asia
Crew member dies as DHL aircraft crashes at Vilnius, raising security fears
MSC 'to offer feeder vessel' to get stranded Canadian cargo to its destination
More blanked voyages expected as carrier efforts to drive up rates falter
Vancouver airport closes runway after Cargojet's Amazon flight skids off tarmac
Delays at Mauritius transhipment hub spark box line congestion surcharges
US and Mexico intermodal traffic surge too much for railways to swallow?
eVTOL drone project gets closer to flights carrying air cargo
Five key questions facing ocean container shippers under a Trump presidency
Loadstar Podcast | November 2024 | Trump tariffs, TIACA insights, and looming 2025 capacity crunches
